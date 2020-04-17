Carl Vonhartman believes he’s already been found guilty in the court of public opinion.
The Nashville man was featured in a News4 Investigates report that revealed women accuse him of threatening them, after they spoke badly about him on a now closed Facebook page.
That Facebook page was made up of women warning other women about men to avoid dating.
One woman, Korni Butterton, tried to take out an order of protection against him after she rejected him on a dating app, and then joined other women on the Facebook page writing that Vonhartman didn’t take rejection well.
Butterton said Vonhartman showed up at her home and banged on her door as she called 911.
“Oh my God, he’s banging on my ****ing house right now,” Butteron said be hearing saying in the 911 calls. “He is constantly ringing my doorbell right now.”
In Butterton’s hearing where she requested an order of protection, the former administrator of the Facebook page, who asked News4 Investigates only to use her first name, Melisssa, because of her concern for her safety, said that Vonhartman also threatened her.
“Screaming, telling me I was a fat b****. That they couldn’t continue to let women do this to men. Continue to tell me that he would find out where I lived and worked by the end of the day,” said Melissa.
Vonhartman says none of what the women claim is true.
“This has definitely had an extremely negative impact on my life,” Vonhartman said.
Vonhartman is now suing Butterton in civil court for damages.
“This lawsuit is about one thing: and that is the truth,” said Wesley Clark, Vonhartman’s attorney.
Butterton’s attorney, Daniel A Horwitz, told News4 Investigates, “With respect to the specific claims alleged in this case, let me clear: it is not possible to file a lawsuit that is more flagrantly baseless than this one…his lawyers are able to learn an extremely expensive lesson about what happens when litigants abuse the legal process.”
The judge ultimately denied Butterton’s order of protection, saying she understood why she was afraid, but that there wasn’t ample proof that Vonhartman had come to her home.
In the lawsuit ((attach lawsuit)), a forensic expert cites the fact that at the time of the 911 call, Vonhartman’s phone was at his house.
“I didn’t do this – all the evidence we have proves I didn’t do it,” Vonhartman said.
Horowitz said they have a competing expert report that shows the forensic data in Vonhartman's lawsuit is not conclusive.
“I’ve listened to this 911 call – she sounds very afraid. Are you saying she made this up?” asked News4 Investigates.
“Carl wasn’t there,” Clark said. “This story was intended to destroy his reputation.”
“A lot of these women describe you as someone who can’t take no from a woman,” asked News4 Investigates to Vonhartman.
“Every single one of these women haven’t had an actual interaction with me – it’s all hearsay. ‘I heard this, I heard that.’ That’s all I have to say about that,” Vonhartman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.