NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville residents want to shut down a Metro court, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.
The lawsuit alleges Metro’s Environmental Court has been in operation more than 20 years in violation of the state constitution.
Environmental Court sees codes violation, like high grass or short-term rental infractions.
Plaintiffs in the lawsuit said the court’s demands have no rhyme or reason and said fines are arbitrary.
Nashville attorney Jamie Hollin said he’s gotten roughly 70 environmental cases thrown out over the past few weeks because the warrants were invalid.
“It's not a remedy to cure whatever the alleged violation, is it's a way to get money very cheaply,” he said. “The city's mothers and fathers talk about ‘hey we need affordable housing. We need equity’, but. in a very opaque court. all those things are dispatched.”
