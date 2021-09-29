NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A lawsuit has been filed against the Catholic Diocese of Nashville and a church in Davidson County.
The lawsuit alleges that people at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church did not stop repeated rapes and incidents of sexually exploiting children on the church property from 2014-2017.
Michael D. Lewis was employed by the Catholic Diocese of Nashville as the director of the Parish School of Religion program at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Murfreesboro.
In June, a grand jury inducted Lewis on 10 counts of statutory rape and four counts of sexual battery by an authority figure. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office stated that the alleged rape took place five years ago while the child was in middle school.
The lawsuit states that the victim of the abuse was a parishioner, student, and dedicated volunteer at St. Rose. The lawsuit also states that Lewis took the victim to isolated locations at St. Rose and inappropriately touched her in public.
The lawsuit said St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and the Catholic Diocese of Nashville “gave Lewis token reminders to follow Diocesan policies.” The lawsuit said Lewis continued until 2017.
The Catholic Diocese of Nashville released the following statement to News 4.
