A lawsuit just filed claims an 11-year-old was slapped, chocked, and kicked on the floor by other students at her school. It claims metro didn't do enough to stop it. The accusations center around Gra-Mar Middle.
Attorney Rocky McElhaney filed the lawsuit on behalf of a parent Thursday.
It claims an 11-year-old girl attending Gra-Mar was repeatedly slapped, had her hair cut on the bus, and had her backpack torn by two girls at the school. The lawsuit said this all escalated until the 11-year-old was placed in a chokehold by another student. The lawsuit said the 11-year-old fell to the floor and was repeatedly kicked in the ribs, unable to defend herself.
"This could have and should have been stopped weeks and months before she was hospitalized," said McElhaney.
The lawsuit said a teacher saw the 11-year-old be slapped by another student a few weeks before the assault. It also said the mother of the 11-year-old met with school leaders several times, but she wasn't always told what consequences there were for the other girls.
"There's no reporting made," said McElhaney. "There's no investigation made that fits within the policies and procedures metro has adopted, and it ultimately resulted in escalating violence against the student."
News4 reached out to metro schools. A rep told us metro can't comment on pending litigation, but he sent a statement saying:
"Victims of bullying have rights in Metro Schools and there are protocols in place to thoroughly investigate threats against students. Bullying incidents must be reviewed for civil rights violations. If bullying is repeated over time and persists after documented administrative intervention, expulsion may result. Victims are also able to receive hardship transfers to other schools in certain situations if they or their parents feel their safety is threatened."
