SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - An inmate in Smyrna is suing the city, after a city employee hit him with a van.
The inmate said Travis Wagner did it on purpose. Wagner works with the Smyrna Street Department.
The lawsuit claims the victim was picking up trash on Rock Springs Road when Wagner knocked him into a ditch.
Attorneys claim Wagner told the inmate he uses the van as a "cattle prod" to make sure people don't lag behind.
