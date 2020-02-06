NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County joined together with Shelby County to file a lawsuit against the State of Tennessee's 2019 school voucher law.
The suit was filed in Davidson County Chancery Court, and names the Tennessee Department of Education, Governor Bill Lee, and the Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn as defendants.
Read the full lawsuit:
The suit claims the Tennessee Education Savings Account Pilot Program, commonly known as a school voucher law is in violation of the Tennessee constitution. Nashville’s Mayor says the law places strain on the Metro Nashville Public Schools, and uses local taxpayer funds to pay for those school vouchers.
“We must do all we can to protect Metro’s resources, especially when it concerns our public-school students and educators,” Mayor Cooper said. “Ensuring a bright future for Nashville requires more, not less, investment in our public schools. It is both my job and the responsibility of this administration not only to protect Metro’s limited resources for public school funding but to seek more public education investment from the state.”
The voucher law is written to only target schools in Shelby County and Metro Nashville and was the most controversial piece of legislation that was raised in the state house in 2019.
The school board of Metro Nashville joined the Shelby County Schools board in 2017 on another lawsuit against the state over funding levels of Tennessee’s Basic Education Program, a funding formula the state board of education uses to calculate the distribution of education dollars throughout the state.
“As advocates for our city’s public-school students and stewards of finite taxpayer resources, we are resolved to stand up against vouchers,” said Anna Shepherd, chair of the nine-member school board. “When the Governor and state lawmakers ignore our concerns, the only remaining option is the judicial branch. We’re grateful for Mayor Cooper and the Metro Department of Law’s leadership in this litigation.”
“Vouchers have been a failed experiment wherever they are tried and seek to only undermine public schools,” said Dr. Adrienne Battle, interim director of schools. “Instead of seeking ways to disinvest from our classrooms and teachers, I would welcome a collaborative relationship with state leaders on how we can work together to invest in proven strategies that result in the best outcomes for our students.”
The lawsuit is asking for a declaration by the courts that the voucher law is “unconstitutional, unlawful, and unenforceable” along with an injunction blocking implementation of the law.
