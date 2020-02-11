Maury County Public Schools logo

Maury County Public Schools logo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The lawsuit brought by the father of Elizabeth Thomas against the Maury County Board of Education has been settled. 

The lawsuit claimed teachers and the principal at Culleoka Unit School knew something inappropriate was going on between the girl and Cummins, and failed to protect her.

Details of the agreement were not presented to the court with the filing of notification of settlement. The court granted both parties a deadline of February 10th to file stipulation of dismissal or settlement 

