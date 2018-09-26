A huge mural painted on the side of a building at 12th and Laurel is the center of a lawsuit involving a music video. It was used as the backdrop for Christian music singer Hollyn.
The muralist who painted it, Jason Woodsie, says no one asked his permission to use it as a backdrop, and money was made off the video.
Woodside has painted murals in dozens of cities. His style is unique, using vibrant vivid colors and patterns.
A Nashville attorney who deals in copyright law told News4 that copyright laws provide protection of ownership, and that Hollyn should have gotten permission from the muralist. The attorney, Kelly L. Frey, says music videos generate money, so it is a commercial use.
The video has since been removed from Hollyn's website.
Jason Woodside also claims that Hollyn was using his unique designs to sell merchandise on her website.
