NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A lawsuit has been filed accusing Carrie Underwood and her producer of stealing a song used for NBC's "Sunday Night Football."
According to the suit filed by Heidi Merrill, the artist says she wrote and subsequently recorded "Game On", posting it on YouTube in March of 2017.
She claims she later pitched it to Underwood's producer, Mark Bright, when she ran into him at an event here in August of that same year.
Merrill says her pitch was ultimately rejected, and then said she was shocked to see Carrie Underwood and NBC using a new theme song for Sunday Night Football that was "substantially -- even strikingly -- similar, if not identical" to the song she says she wrote in 2016.
The suit claims that the song similarities include not only title, but also the tempo, time signature, melody, and even the hooks seem the same.
The lawsuit claims copyright infringement and names nine defendants, including Warner Music Group, Mark Bright, Carrie Underwood, NBC, and the National Football League.
