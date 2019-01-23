RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A local school is being sued by an 8th grade autistic boy and his parents, the lawsuit claims a teacher’s aide sexually assaulted him.
News4 spoke with the parents’ attorney about what they say happened. The lawsuit said the boy’s parents believe he was targeted because he’s non-verbal.
The suit claims, in September of 2018, a custodian walked into a room where the boy and his aide were and saw the man standing with his pants at his ankles and his private parts exposed. The custodian says she went straight to the principal and reported what she saw.
The boy's parents say they were never notified by the school. The school is not commenting on this lawsuit.
According to the document, the next day, another employee says she saw that same aide touching the boy inappropriately. This employee says she reported what she saw. The boy's parents say the school resource officer notified them of both incidents at this time.
The suit claims the aide continued to work at the school until the boy's parents filed a protective order against the aide.
The boy’s parents pulled him from the school, saying he’s been acting out and crying. They want a jury trial and to be paid for damages including legal fees and emotional harm.
