NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A number of laws take effect in Tennessee on Thursday, including the constitutional carry bill, which allows Tennesseans 21 and older to carry a gun without a permit and without a gun safety course requirement.
Spencer Bristol Act
The Spencer Bristol Act increases penalties for people who run from police, causing an officer to get hurt or die.
The legislation is named after Officer Spencer Bristol, who was hit and killed by oncoming traffic while pursuing a hit-and-run suspect on foot.
Evelyn's Law
Evelyn's Law establishes the potential for a Class A misdemeanor charge if parents do not report a missing child to law enforcement within 24 hours.
The legislation is named after Sullivan County 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, who was found dead after her mother didn't report her disappearance to authorities for months.
Lifetime Order of Protection
The Lifetime Order of Protection enables victims of domestic felonies to file for a lifetime order of protection against their convicted offender.
Drag Racing
A new law aimed at curbing drag racing in Tennessee upgrades the penalty from a Class B misdemeanor to a Class A misdemeanor.
