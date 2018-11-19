LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - The mother of a child allegedly raped by a man arrested last weekend has been charged with aggravated child neglect, the district attorney confirmed on Monday.

Danielle Bowen was arrested on Monday. Simon Porter, who was placed on the TBI Most Wanted List last week, was arrested over the weekend in Scottsboro, AL.

Porter was accused of the rape of his 16-month old son in Lawrenceburg on Nov. 10.