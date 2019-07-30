LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - A Lawrenceburg man was arrested on sex charges involving a minor after the TBI received a cyber tip, according to a news release.
TBI agents and Lawrence County Sheriff deputies arrested David Treadwell, 38, on Monday and charged him with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.
Agents received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual was sharing images of child pornography through social media.
Agents determined that the account involved belonged to Treadwell.
He is being held on a $250,000 bond.
