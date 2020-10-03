LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. (WSMV) - A Lawrenceburg man has been arrested and charged after being in possession of between 50 and 100 digital images of child pornography.
Authorities representing TBI, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, and TDOC Probation and Parole subsequently arrested 49-year-old Timothy Lynn Smith on Wednesday, September 30.
In early 2020, the TBI received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Smith a man on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry, may be engaged in downloading and transferring child pornography.
Smith was booked into Lawrence County Jail on $100,000 bond and charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.
