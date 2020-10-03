Timothy Lynn Smith

Timothy Lynn Smith, 49, with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

 Courtesy: TBI

LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. (WSMV) - A Lawrenceburg man has been arrested and charged after being in possession of between 50 and 100 digital images of child pornography.

Authorities representing TBI, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, and TDOC Probation and Parole subsequently arrested 49-year-old Timothy Lynn Smith on Wednesday, September 30.

In early 2020, the TBI received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Smith a man on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry, may be engaged in downloading and transferring child pornography.

Smith was booked into Lawrence County Jail on $100,000 bond and charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

