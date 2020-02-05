LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - A strong line of storms caused significant damage to the Lawrenceburg Library.
News4 has learned two employees and two neighbors were inside the library when the storm hit. The library director said there is significant damage and the roof is in bad shape.
"The ceiling is caving in inside, so it's unsafe to be in there at the moment," library assistant director Clint Alley said. "A lot of water is leaking into the building, the interior main trunk of the building. The middle part is pretty well-flooded."
Repairs will easily cost several thousands of dollars. There is no word on when the library will reopen.
Alley, however, said he is just thankful no one was hurt.
