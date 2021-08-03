LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - A firefighter in Lawrenceburg was taken to the hospital after he was injured while battling a fire overnight Tuesday.
Fire officials say they responded to large flames and heavy smoke at an Autozone building on North Locust Avenue.
As first responding crews were trying to knock down the fire, officials say they were evacuated because of the heavy fire load and rapidly changing conditions, according to the Lawrenceburg Fire Department's Facebook post.
Firefighters in Lawrenceburg
One firefighter was taken to Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital Lawrenceburg with minor injuries.
Fire crews are still at the scene of this active fire.
