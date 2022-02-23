LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) – Lawrenceburg Fire Department responded to an early morning fire Wednesday.
Officials said crews arrived at a residential structure fire at 219 Nixon Ave. The fire took place sometime around 2 a.m.
Crews noted that the two-story home had heavy smoke and flames visible from a second-story window on the D side of the structure.
Officers confirmed that all occupants were out of the house, safe and uninjured and that the fire was extinguished and confined to the room of origin.
