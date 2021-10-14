LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A shooting was reported late Wednesday afternoon in East Lawrence County.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff, the shooting occurred over an animal at a Weakley Creek Road residence. The gunman shot one person during the altercation and then shot himself.
Personnel from the Lawrence County EMS and Police Department, the Lawrenceburg Fire Department, and the city’s Prospect Fire Department arrived at the scene. Both people injured in the altercation were airlifted to regional hospitals.
We will have more as the story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.