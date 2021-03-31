LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Lawrence County Schools will be closed Wednesday after overnight rainfall flooded parts of the county.
Officials said in a Facebook post the district consulted the Lawrence County EMA and determined conditions warranted school closure.
"Some roadways and nearly all low water bridges are impassable at this time. With an already saturated ground, conditions could worsen quickly with additional rainfall," the post said.
The district says the status of afternoon activities and events will be decided later Wednesday morning.
They say 11 and 12 month employees should be prepared to begin work at 10 a.m..
