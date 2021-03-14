LAWRENCE COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - A lucky Lawrence County resident woke up with an extra $100,000 in their pocket following the Powerball drawing Saturday night.
The winner's ticket had matched 4 of the 5 white balls along with the red Powerball.
While that match is only worth $50,000, the ticket holder selected the Power Play feature which doubled the winnings to $100,000.
The ticket was purchased at Bonnertown Convenience Store at 1134 Rabbit Trail Road in Five Points.
Nobody won the jackpot prize in the drawing, raising it to an estimated $184 million. The next drawing will be held on Wednesday, March 17.
