LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Officials in Lawrence County are reporting flooding on low-water bridges after more rain in the area overnight.

Pictures sent to News4 from Lawrence County EMA show water covering bridges at Ethridge and Ethridge City Park. Both locations are adjacent to U.S. 43.

Officials also tell us flowing water is present on Henryville Road (TN 240) and West Point Road at Waterloo Road (TN 242).

This is Gwinn Road off Highway 43 in Ethridge, which is North Lawrence County. They’re seeing a lot of issues like this where water is flooding over low bridges, making it impassable for drivers. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/aS6B4NeCS6 — Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) March 31, 2021

Officials say there are no reports of any homes being damaged at this time.

Lawrence County Schools announced the district will be closed Wednesday due to flooding in parts of the county.

Lawrence County EMA will continue a sweep for additional flooding in the northern part of the county this morning.

Remember, if you encounter flooded roadways, turn around, don't drown.

