Lawrence County High School student dies in ATV crash

A student at Lawrence County Schools has died after an ATV accident over the weekend, according to school officials.
Ashley Dancison, who was was a member of the Class of 2023 at Lawrence County High School, died after being injured in a crash on Sunday.
Dancison was a member of the Golden Girls dance team.
"Our hearts are broken. Ashley, you were only with us a few months, but it feels like you have always been a part of us. We are so lost without your beautiful smile and sweet laugh. We love you and miss you! We don't know what to do without you," LCHS Golden Girls posted on Facebook on Monday.
