deputy crane

Deputy Ray Crane (center) was honored for saving the woman's life.

 (Source: Lawrence County Sheriff's Department)

IRON CITY, TN (WSMV) - A Lawrence County deputy is being called a hero for saving a woman's life.

Last Friday, dispatch received a call about a woman in the Iron City community who wanted to end her life.

Deputy Ray Crane responded to the scene and saw the woman's car was being filled up with exhaust smoke.

Crane was able to pull the woman out of the car, and she was able to receive treatment at a local hospital.

"The quick thinking of Deputy Crane saved someone’s life last week. To say that I’m proud of his actions is an understatement. He rose to the task at hand and gave someone another chance at life. You never know what challenges await when you’re sent on a call. Deputy Crane didn’t know what awaited him when he went to Iron City, but I think how he responded to that challenge is exemplary," said Lawrence County Sheriff John Myers in a news release.

Crane was honored for his actions this week at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kara is an Emmy Award-winning digital producer. She is a Cincinnati native and an alumna of the University of South Carolina. She previously worked at WRDW-TV in Augusta, Ga., before moving to Nashville five years ago to work at WSMV-TV.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.