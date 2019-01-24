IRON CITY, TN (WSMV) - A Lawrence County deputy is being called a hero for saving a woman's life.
Last Friday, dispatch received a call about a woman in the Iron City community who wanted to end her life.
Deputy Ray Crane responded to the scene and saw the woman's car was being filled up with exhaust smoke.
Crane was able to pull the woman out of the car, and she was able to receive treatment at a local hospital.
"The quick thinking of Deputy Crane saved someone’s life last week. To say that I’m proud of his actions is an understatement. He rose to the task at hand and gave someone another chance at life. You never know what challenges await when you’re sent on a call. Deputy Crane didn’t know what awaited him when he went to Iron City, but I think how he responded to that challenge is exemplary," said Lawrence County Sheriff John Myers in a news release.
Crane was honored for his actions this week at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.
