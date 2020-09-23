LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - A Lawrence County couple and their adult son were indicted on child sex abuse charges after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Jeffrey Wade Howell, 58, and Glenda Sue Howell, 61, both of Leoma, TN, face charges along with Donnie Wayne Jackson, 47, of Cumming, GA, all face charges after the investigation requested by District Attorney General Brent Cooper.
Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, investigating a case of child sex abuse in Georgia, developed information connected to Tennessee and provided that information to TBI agents. During the course of the investigation, agents determined the Howells and their adult son were responsible for, or knew about, child abuse-related crimes there in 2019.
The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned indictments on Sept. 15 charging Jeffrey Wade Howell with one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child and one count statutory rape by an authority figure, Glenda Sue Howell with one count of failure to report known or suspected child abuse, and Jackson with one count of sexual battery by an authority figure. Jeffrey Howell and Jackson are in custody at separate jails in Georgia. Glenda Howell was arrested on Sept. 16. She was released after posting a $10,000 bond.
