LAWERENCE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Lawrence County police officers located 25 pounds of marijuana in the residence of an Amish Lawrence County man on Monday.
According to police, Chris Appleby,33, was arrested after police executed a search warrant in his home on Denson Road in Northern Lawrence County.
In addition to the 25 pounds of marijuana that was found in two separate outbuildings, police state that guns and cash were also seized.
Appleby was arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail.
According to a police statement, Appleby was charged with Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Possession of Schedule VI for Resale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Alternation of Serial Numbers.
