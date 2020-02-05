LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - A Lawrence County fire truck was damaged after running off the road into a ditch while responding to a fire call.
The Lawrence County Fire Rescue pumper was dispatched to a structure fire around 2 p.m. Tuesday when it left the roadway. The driver of the pumper was able to continue down the ditch line and come to a stop rather than bringing the truck back onto the road, risking a rollover crash.
Firefighters onboard the truck were not injured in the incident. The fire truck did sustain damage and is being repaired.
Other Lawrence County Fire Rescue units along with mutual support from Lawrenceburg and Loretto responded to the original call. The crash is being investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
