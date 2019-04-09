They're popping up all over Music City.
Now, lawmakers in D.C. are making a push to regulate trampoline parks.
They're wanting the businesses to be held accountable for injuries that happen inside the parks.
Becky Sanders says her 16-year-old grandson broke four bones in his foot at the Altitude trampoline park in Hermitage.
“He was in a cast for 9 weeks, still in a walking boot,” Sanders said. “While we were waiting on his x-rays, another little boy was wheeled in, and my grandson said he was there too!”
In most cases, before anyone can jump inside a trampoline park, they're forced to sign a waiver - meaning they give up the right to sue. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are sponsoring legislation which would take away those forced arbitration clauses.
“It definitely needs to be regulated better than it is,” Sanders believes. “It's not about suing, it's about making them do the things they need to do and children not getting hurt.”
Jessica Baltuth has a much different experience with her two-year-old son.
“I think it's pretty safe,” said Baltuth. “We only go during toddler time which is from 11 to 1.”
“It's a lot of fun. We do a lot of bouncing, jumping around, and running around, it's fun.”
However, Baltuth knows how easy it is to get injured
“I broke my arm falling off a trampoline when I was 12,” she recalls with a laugh. “I can see how it could be dangerous.”
The Metro Health Department says they don't have any way of keeping tabs on the number of trampoline park injuries, since it's not regulated. Local ERs say sprains and breaks are the most common injuries they see, along with some head and neck injuries.
