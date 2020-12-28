NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three Tennessee lawmakers are supporting Gov. Bill Lee's request for an emergency declaration following the blast.
On Sunday, Lee tweeted that he has asked President Donald Trump "to support ongoing efforts and relief" after touring the
Federal authorities have confirmed the identity of the man responsible for the explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Sen. Lamar Alexander and Representative Jim Cooper have sent a letter to the president in support of Lee's request.
Federal authorities have confirmed the identity of the man responsible for the explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.
"I did speak with the president about this. I told him we would appreciate prompt attention to it, and the president has been so good to Tennessee. I have no doubt he will move quickly on this," Blackburn said in a video message on Sunday.
“Nashvillians are grateful for the quick action by Governor Lee to request an emergency declaration to the President,” Cooper said in a statement on Sunday. “If approved, funding will start flowing to our damaged city.”
Lawmakers say an emergency declaration would allow federal resources to help communities that are still recovering.
Many of which were already struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.