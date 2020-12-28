Three Tennessee lawmakers are supporting Gov. Bill Lee's request for an emergency declaration following the blast.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three Tennessee lawmakers are supporting Gov. Bill Lee's request for an emergency declaration following the blast.

On Sunday, Lee tweeted that he has asked President Donald Trump "to support ongoing efforts and relief" after touring the 

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Sen. Lamar Alexander and Representative Jim Cooper have sent a letter to the president in support of Lee's request.

"I did speak with the president about this. I told him we would appreciate prompt attention to it, and the president has been so good to Tennessee. I have no doubt he will move quickly on this," Blackburn said in a video message on Sunday. 

“Nashvillians are grateful for the quick action by Governor Lee to request an emergency declaration to the President,” Cooper said in a statement on Sunday. “If approved, funding will start flowing to our damaged city.”

Download PDF Letter from Blackburn to President Trump

Lawmakers say an emergency declaration would allow federal resources to help communities that are still recovering.

Many of which were already struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

