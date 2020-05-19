Lawmakers are urging the governor to rethink his decision to allow the health department to share personal information.
"This is about constitutional rights," said State Rep. G.A. Hardaway, Chairman of the Tennessee Black Caucus, after earlier this month, the health department confirmed they have been sharing addresses of patients who test positive for Covid-19 with law enforcement agencies. They said it is for their protection.
"Wouldn’t it be more prudent to have the first responders respond in a way to assume that everyone is ready positive?" State Rep. Vincent Dixie said.
"We preach 25 hours a day, 8 days a week that every citizen should regard any citizen outside of his or her household as being a potential carrier of the virus," Hardaway added.
The Tennessee Black Caucus fears the practice will disproportionately discourage black and immigrant communities from getting tested. "Because they may be fearful of retribution, or not getting help or getting tested," Dixie explained, "because they think law enforcement may come take some sort of action against them, or be mistreated because of their citizenship, or their status, or just because their ethnicity." He and Hardaway urged citizens to take their privacy into their own hands by only giving their city, state and zip code when getting tested.
"The argument that first responders should treat citizens differently based on information that they would unconstitutionally possess is wrong," Hardaway said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.