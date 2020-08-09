Lawmakers prepare for special session on Monday

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers will meet Monday in a Special Session discussing COVID-19 liability protections, telehealth services and laws governing the Capitol grounds.
Lawmakers will look to extend COVID-19 liability protections "to provide legal clarity and certainty for health care providers, businesses, schools, non-profits and others."
Republican Representative William Lamberth introduced HB8001 stating in a video on Twitter the bill would provide a pathway for valid claims “but provides an extreme amount of protection for all of our organizations and civic institutions out there from any abuse through the court system in a frivolous lawsuit.”
Republican Lawmakers are also pushing for legislation with HB8005 addressing vandalism and protesters camping outside the Capitol, as well as HB8004 seeking to give the Tennessee AG more authority to prosecute.
“So rather than addressing the issue of targeting protests, let’s talk about why we are out here in the first place,” said Justin Jones who’s group has protested outside the Capitol for 57 days.
Democratic Senator Jeff Yarbro said in a Twitter post the attorney general has no authority and the Tennessee constitution won’t allow it.
“It’s just an intimidation tactic to deter protesters from making their voices heard. So no I don’t think that’s fair,” said protester Jay Terry.
Lawmakers are also expected to look at expanding telehealth services to Tennesseans during the special session. The governor said he wants to encourage insurers to cover the option so more people can reach their physician.
