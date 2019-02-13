Tennessee lawmakers are teaming up to introduce a new bill to strengthen protections for unborn children.
The Life Protection Act bill proposes a ban on abortions in Tennessee.
Republican state Rep. Susan Lynn is spearheading the bill and believes it will get votes from both sides of the aisle.
“In this event the Life Protection Act will restore constitutional protections for the unborn and the women of Tennessee,” said Lynn, R-Mount Juliet. “We want to be in a position to strengthen these protections because we are a strong pro-life state.”
The proposed bill will need to be approved in House and Senate committes before coming to a vote before the full House and Senate.
The bill does go against Roe v. Wade and would likely be deemed unconstitutional before ever taking effect unless the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
