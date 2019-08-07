NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Do you feel safe in a crowd after the El Paso and Dayton Ohio mass shootings?
Anxiety has ramped up as people fear the possibility of an active shooter.
Lawmakers across the country are meeting in Nashville for the National Conference of State Legislators.
Some of the 6,000 lawmakers broke away from the conference at the Music City Center, gathering at the Tennessee State Capitol to talk gun laws.
New York State Sen. Brian Kavanagh asked one question of the lawmakers.
“How many lawmakers here, your constituents, that they are frightened of gun violence in our communities,” asked Kavanagh as all the lawmakers raised their hands.
“There is a growing awareness among all Americans that they are not now safe, whether it’s going to the mall or church, or just walking down the street.”
The lawmakers agree Americans are on edge that gun law can stop the violence.
Tennessee Rep. Mike Stewart, D-Nashville, called out Gov. Bill Lee at the rally.
“With all these people in town, our own governor leads the charge and says it’s too early to make decisions on gun sanctions, that’s what Governor Lee says,” said Stewart.
The lawmakers said they will be sounding the alarm for gun laws in the coming weeks and months at their state capitols.
