NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Lawmakers are coming together to talk about how much power they want to give to the Community Oversight board.

Initially, lawmakers wanted to take away the board's subpoena power.

Right now, the House and Senate have two separate versions of the bill.

The Senate version requires the board to hire a special investigator, police chief or head of police internal affairs to request a subpoena.

The version of the House bill completely strips the board of their power to order a subpoena.

However, before anything is enforced on the Community Oversight Board, the House and Senate must come together to create a single bill they can both agree on.

On Tuesday night, we will hear more about which one of these bills we could see enforced on the board. Stay with News4 for updates.

