Last year, more Tennesseans died from drug overdoses than from car crashes.
This alarming reality stares lawmakers in the face as they look to enact laws to battle the crisis.
Dr. Robert Moskowitz, emergency room doctor at TriStar Centennial Medical Center, believes that limiting prescriptions and cleaning out medicine cabinets is a good way to start fighting the crisis.
A recent drug take-back event hosted by TriStar health collected more than 115 pounds of prescription pills.
“Sometimes it's the patients themselves who have leftover prescriptions," Moskowitz explained. "It's family members who now have easier access or even children or teenagers who have easier access to prescriptions that weren't theirs. So, by getting these prescriptions out of circulation, it's a tremendous opportunity for safety.”
Since the opioid epidemic began, Moskowitz has had to break the news to many people their loved one died of an overdose.
“It’s the hardest part of the job,” Moskowitz said. “It's certainly become a crisis.”
In 2017, Tennessee saw more than 1,700 overdose deaths. This is the sixth year in a row the death toll has gone up.
Moskowitz says pilfering is the easiest way for people to get their hands on these pills.
This week, lawmakers in Washington D.C. will vote on the Opioid Crisis Response Act of 2018, which aims to reduce the use and supply of opioids and encourage recovery treatments with long-term solutions.
“We need to have longer initiatives and a deeper investment into this process as well -- from patient safety to recovery issues, support issues and much more education for the general public," Moskowitz said.
More than $4 billion has been directed towards the opioid crisis in Tennessee, including $1 billion in state grants.
The proposed bill includes the STOP Act, which allows the FDA to require prescription opioids to be packaged in "set amounts" of a three or seven day supply of blister packs, like with most over the counter medicines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.