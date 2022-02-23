NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Tennessee lawmakers have begun to discuss new laws following the death of a minor last year.
A "Community Terrorism" bill is currently making its way through the state legislature to create harsher punishment for people who fire a gun into a car or a home.
Officials told News4 that legislators are also addressing the issue of revoking or prohibiting driver's licenses to people who participate in the drive-by shootings.
One Memphis family knows the pain of a stray bullet after a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed on Christmas Day in 2021 as he played with his presents inside his living room.
The aunt of Artemis Rayford, the boy who was killed, testified in front of the House Criminal Justice Committee Wednesday morning in favor of the bill.
"We are losing our young ones in the streets and also on the streets. These babies can not watch TV or play in their homes safely where they belong. Please hear my cry. My nephew was gunned down, and he didn't make it. But please, with his letter, we can save the next child," she said in her statement.
Legislators sponsoring the bill say a change in public policy will hopefully deter this type of crime where innocent victims are killed in the protection and safety of their own homes.
