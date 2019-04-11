NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV/AP) - A Democratic Tennessee lawmaker has stepped down from a leadership position after a House ethics panel found he violated the General Assembly’s sexual harassment policy.
Rep. Rick Staples, D-Knoxville, resigned from his leadership position on Wednesday.
Staples released a statement on Thursday.
“I have already publicly apologized for any distress I unintentionally caused. I have decided to step down from my leadership position of Assistant House Minority Leader so I can end the unwarranted suffering on my family, continue to serve my constituents unimpeded and end any distractions this may bring to the Tennessee House. I look forward to following the recommendations of the Ethics Committee and pledge to remain the best servant to my constituency of District 15. I’ll have no further comment going forward on this matter.”
House Speaker Glen Casada's office received a letter from the House Workplace Discrimination and Harassment Subcommittee on April 1 that said the panel had met to review several complaints against Rep. Rick Staples of Knoxville.
"Representative Staples has been directed to take preventative action individually to ensure that the violation does not reoccur and report back to the Ethics Subcommittee. Other remedial measures have also been instituted to ensure that the harassment does not reoccur and to correct the effects of the harassment," the letter stated.
The Tennessean first reported the existence of the letter Wednesday. The Associated Press has since obtained a copy.
The letter, which is now part of Staples' legislative personnel file, does not specify what types of actions Staples will take.
