Worried about education inequality, a state lawmaker has come up with a brand new plan he think will help students get through their virtual school days.
The concern is that, just because you give a kid a computer, doesn't mean they have the resources to learn.
Parents have to work and can't supervise their children, and with out Wi-Fi, students can't download the content they need.
"And it's not just Nashville. It's statewide that we're having issues," said Nashville pastor and state representative Harold Love.
Meanwhile, students who have the resources continue to excel while those who don't fall even further behind.
"I think, as a city, we have to start viewing all children in a school system as our children," said Love.
It's why Love has come up with a new plan.
He wants seniors to adopt students.
"You have a person who, again, may be a retired mathematician, retired scientist, retired nurse, retired doctor, retired construction worker," said Love.
Those seniors would then come to places like gyms, rec centers and churches to supervise students and help them understand the lessons.
"I think what we're talking about is really recreating this village concept where you have elders in a village who are always available to help the children grow and mature," said Love.
Love said he realizes there are some obstacles to overcome.
There would need to be a vetting process.
Social distancing would need to be required, but Love said, students need help, so now is the time to think outside the box.
"You can't just give them a lab top, give them an internet card, and say, 'go learn.'' We must also as a society ask, 'what can I do?'" said Love.
Love said he plans to pitch the plan to MNPS.
