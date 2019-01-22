NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- First there were dress codes for students, now a Tennessee lawmaker wants to instate the same for parent and other school visitors while on school property.
“Principals have said to me, ‘You’d be surprised at some of the stuff that we see’”, said Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D-Memphis).
The law would create a "code of conduct" for adult visitors at public schools, including a dress code.
While the details would be left to each school to decide, Parkinson says, the measure would allow districts to prevent parents from wearing sexually-suggestive clothing or being drunk or high on school property.
"The bill would not dictate what would be included in the code of conduct, as I envision it, the school systems would adopt their own policies and then be required to post and distribute them,” Parkinson added.
Parkinson's bill is currently being drafted. It will be introduced in a few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.