NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A state lawmaker is hinting at the idea that emissions testing may no longer be a requirement in Tennessee.
State Rep. Mike Carter, R-Ooltewah, tweeted that the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has completed its air quality study and is recommending the elimination of mandatory vehicle emissions testing in Hamilton County and Middle Tennessee.
Carter called it a “big win for Tennessee’s working families.”
Big news on vehicle emissions testing! TDEC (Tennessee Dept. of Environment & Conservation) has completed its air quality study & is recommending the elimination of mandatory vehicle emissions testing in Hamilton Co. & Middle TN! Big win for TN’s working families! #CHA #TnLeg— Mike Carter (@RepMikeCarter) May 31, 2019
In a tweet he said the emissions testing “disproportionately harm poor families and have a marginal impact on air quality.”
“What I would call a big win for working families is the single mom not having to spent $2,000 to get a check engine light turned off on a $4,000 car, when the light has to do with a transmission that doesn’t effect emissions, just to get her tag renewed,” Carter said in another tweet.
I wouldn’t either. What I would call a big win for working families is the single mom not having to spend $2000 to get a check engine light turned off on $4000 car, when the light has to do with a transmission that doesn’t effect emissions...just to get her tag renewed. https://t.co/kqJocZyHZh— Mike Carter (@RepMikeCarter) May 31, 2019
Carter said people don’t stop driving cars because they can’t pass emissions, “they just drive with expired tags, which creates its own set of problems.”
I’ve heard this from a lot of folks. People don’t stop driving because they can’t pass emissions, they just drive with expired tags, which creates its own set of problems. https://t.co/jG8ySnyayf— Mike Carter (@RepMikeCarter) June 1, 2019
