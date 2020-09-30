Brittany Weiner tells us why one Tennessee lawmaker is calling for high stakes testing to be canceled.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee lawmaker is calling for high stakes testing to be canceled this year.

Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville), says the testing is a waste of time and money and that it takes away learning time, especially at a time when so many teachers and students are trying to keep up in this new learning environment. 

Johnson also says you cannot compare these tests to past years because this year is unlike any other. 

Johnson is actually a retired teacher and says teachers aren't anti testing. 

Everybody is doing to their maximum and they are about to break," Johnson said. "And if we add this on when it's not gonna be used for anything it is a huge disservice to parents, to kids, to teachers and to superintendents and principals."

Johnson also opposes teacher evaluations for 2020. Those are done by principals, who just don't have the time as many are taking on a number of extra jobs this year. 

