Law enforcement is stepping up patrols along a dangerous 10-mile stretch of highway in Middle Tennessee.
Last year, five people were killed and 29 people were injured in crashes that happened along Lascassas Highway (State Route 96) between Murfreesboro and the Cannon County line.
Authorities say there were 74 crashes last year, including a fiery head-on crash that happened in Milton last week.
Officials blame following too closely, speeding, improper passing and road rage as some of the causes behind the high amount of crashes.
Lascassas Highway is heavy traveled, especially during the morning and evening commutes.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol will be increasing enforcement starting this month and will continue throughout the summer. This includes a "zero tolerance" enforcement of speeding. If convicted, drivers could face a minimum fine of $293.50.
The patrols will primarily take place in Rutherford and Wilson counties, but troopers in Cannon and DeKalb counties will also participate.
