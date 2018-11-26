ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - Law enforcement will be present at Cheatham Middle School on Monday after the school received a threat.
The school posted this statement on Twitter:
CMS has been made aware of a threat directed towards our school. Law enforcement will be present tomorrow.
If students, parents, or community members know of an unsafe situation in one of our schools, they can pass on information to school officials by email to tip@ccstn.org.
