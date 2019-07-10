Law enforcement raid nets 21 arrests, drugs, stolen property

HICKMAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Hickman County law enforcement and members of the 21st Judicial Task Force launched a raid in the early morning hours on Wednesday, serving many drug warrants and making almost two dozen arrests so far.
According to Deputy Jonathan Aydelott of the Hickman County Sheriff's Office, as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers have arrested 21 people and served 39 warrants in "Operation Lockdown."
Also during the operation, officers and deputies seized stolen property and drugs.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.