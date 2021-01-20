NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Every state capitol in the country, including Tennessee's right here in downtown Nashville, is on high alert this morning ahead of possible protests on Inauguration Day.
Metro Nashville Police said there have been no threats of violence to the city or government buildings.
Police said there is potential for a pro-Trump protest planned at the capitol today. After the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, local law enforcement has taken serious measures to ensure public safety.
Both MNPD and the THP say there will be a visible presence of Metro officers and state troopers on capitol grounds.
Last Friday both agencies released a joint statement acknowledging the anxiety people might be feeling ahead of the inauguration.
Both Metro Police Chief John Drake and THP Col. Matt Perry assured Nashvillians they are prepared for any potential unrest.
News4 reached out to the THP and they said they'll be operating with a heightened sense of awareness today. For security reasons, they could not specify the exact security measures being taken.
Metro Police will also operate with an enhanced presence in the Central Precinct today, though they were also unable to confirm an exact number of officers on patrol.
