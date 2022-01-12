MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Law enforcement told News4 that an inmate who escaped from police custody on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County had been located by authorities on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials said Christopher Taylor, 24, of Cleveland, was behind bars Wednesday night after the inmate escaped custody on I-24 in Murfreesboro.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Taylor escaped after being transported by the Benton County Sheriff's Office near mile marker 81 in Murfreesboro. Around 3:30 p.m., authorities located Taylor at the Knight's Inn in Murfreesboro.

According to the Benton County Sheriff, Taylor had been transported to Benton County but was sent back to Bradley County for violation of probation issues. While in transport Wednesday afternoon, he began kicking the cage that runs between the two seats in a patrol car.

After kicking out the cage, the sheriff said that Taylor moved towards the corrections officer transporting him. The officer then reached for his taser and attempted to tase Taylor. However, the officer missed Taylor.

After the officer pulled over, Taylor escaped from the vehicle's front door. He then ran towards the Cracker Barrel near that exit.

The corrections officer suffered a wrist injury, and EMS transported the officer to St. Thomas Rutherford county. Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher said the corrections officer is 19 years old and just a few months into the job but did everything right.

"I don't know of anything from what I am being told that we could have made any difference that would make any difference. Unless we had maybe two officers in the car," Christopher said. "We all know in Tennessee right now, and across the nation, everyone in law enforcement is short of manpower."

The escaped inmate on I-24 in Murfreesboro ended right behind Thomas Brown's work.

"It was a movie," Brown said. "You don't expect something like that to actually happen."

Brown said surveillance from the car repair company he works at shows inmate Christopher Taylor jumping the fence behind the business near the Knights Inn and running into the woods. As he and other employees watched, Brown said that they realized Taylor never came back out.

"Finally, we had a couple of officers come in and said that we can see he never leaves this wooded area," Brown said. "We told them to check it. Two officers finally went back into the woods, and within five minutes, they had him in custody."

@RCTNSheriff deputies escort escapee suspect Christopher Taylor for investigation. Taylor was accused of escaping from a Benton County deputy today on Interstate 24 near Murfreesboro. Deputies, @MboroPoliceDept and @THPNashville searched for the suspect located in a storm drain. pic.twitter.com/0ygPaEunOQ — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) January 12, 2022

That is exactly where law enforcement found him. Two Murfreesboro County Sheriff's sergeants noticed a manhole cover misplaced, opened it, and saw the inmate.

"When we found out it was like, that is actually what happened," Brown said.

Agencies Involved in Manhunt Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh thanked the following people for help during manhunt: Rutherford County Sheriff's deputies

Murfreesboro Police

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers

K9s from the sheriff's office

La Vergne Police

THP helicopter pilot Lt. Brad Lund

Communications who kept officers informed of developments

Rutherford County Public Safety Director Chris Clark

Emergency Medical Services paramedics

"Our concern is for people and ensuring they are safe and no harm comes to any of our citizens," Fitzhugh said. "That is why we commit so much manpower in taking someone into custody as soon as possible."

Authorities charged Taylor with attempted carjacking, felony theft, aggravated assault, and escape. He is now being held at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center while awaiting a general sessions court hearing.