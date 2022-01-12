MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Law enforcement told News 4 an inmate who escaped from police custody on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County had been located by authorities on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said inmate Christopher Taylor escaped after being transported by the Benton County Sheriff's Office near mile marker 81 in Murfreesboro. Around 3:30 p.m., Taylor was located at the Knights Inn in Murfreesboro.

BREAKING: Authorities say they have located Taylor at the Knights Inn in Murfreesboro. — Marissa Sulek (@marissa_sulek) January 12, 2022

According to the Benton County Sheriff, Taylor had been transported to Benton county but was sent back to Bradley for violation of probation issues. While in transport Wednesday afternoon, he began kicking the cage that runs between the two seats in a patrol car.

After kicking out the cage, the sheriff said that Taylor moved towards the corrections officer transporting him. The officer then reached for his taser and attempted to tase Taylor. However, the officer missed Taylor.

After the officer pulled over, Taylor escaped from the vehicle's front door. He then ran towards the Cracker Barrel near that exit.

We are at a field just off S. Church St. near I-24 where we see multiple agencies investigating. They are flying drones, surveying the area and officers are looking in shrubs/bushes. pic.twitter.com/O0CHjSYNiR — Marissa Sulek (@marissa_sulek) January 12, 2022

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is searching on the ground with K9s and the THP helicopter.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said Taylor escaped from authorities on S. Church St. in Murfreesboro. He was wearing orange pants and a white shirt at his escape.

The corrections officer was injured in the wrist and was transported to St. Thomas Rutherford county. Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call local authorities or Rutherford County Sheriff's Office dispatch at 615-898-7770.