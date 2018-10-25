RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - K-9 officers from across the country are getting special training in Murfreesboro this week, to become certified narcotics detectors with the National Narcotics Detector Dogs Association.
Law enforcement agencies are participating from Cook County Sheriff's Office and Police and Naperville Police in Illinois; Johnson County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas; as well as Murfreesboro Police and three other Tennessee agencies; Blount County, Campbell County, and Rutherford County.
According to a Facebook post, the training occurred at the Avenue and at Barfield Crescent Park.
