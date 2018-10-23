NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Authorities are stepping up their patrols on a heavily traveled Tennessee highway this week.
"Safe on Seventy" is a statewide campaign to reduce deaths on Highway 70, which is considered to be the state's most problematic road.
Law enforcement officers will be looking out for anyone speeding, driving aggressively or participating in any other high-risk driving.
The highway stretches more than 500 miles across Tennessee.
According to a traffic analysis study, Tuesdays and Fridays between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. are the most dangerous times to drive on Highway 70.
Several agencies are working together on this campaign, which kicks off Tuesday and continues through Friday.
One easy way to curb the temptation of grabbing your phone while you drive is to turn off notifications while you're driving. Click here for more information.
