(WSMV) - Law enforcement agencies across the Mid-State took to social media to react and share condolences regarding the passing of Hendersonville Police Officer Spencer Bristol.
Officer Bristol was struck and killed by a car on Interstate 65 Monday night as he chased after a suspect on foot.
Our hearts are heavy after hearing about the loss of a police officer from the Hendersonville Police Department. Please keep the officer’s family and the men and women of the HPD in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.— MC Sheriff's Office (@mcsotn) December 31, 2019
We are very saddened to hear of the loss of Hendersonville Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol. On behalf of the entire Mt. Juliet community, we offer our heartfelt condolences to his wife, 3-year-old daughter, family, friends, and colleagues of HPD. pic.twitter.com/a90GhdxnYd— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) December 31, 2019
Our hearts are broken for MPO Bristol’s family & our brothers & sisters at HPD as they mourn the loss of their own tonight. MPO Bristol served our country for years in the Navy & H-Ville as a police officer. He gave his life in service – all in the pursuit of a safe community. https://t.co/r2ZjXfZDC7— Capt. Tyler Chandler (@TylerJChandler) December 31, 2019
Our hearts are heavy tonight after hearing about the loss of an officer from the Hendersonville Police Department. Please keep Chief Miller & his officers in your thoughts & prayers during this difficult time. We pray for comfort & peace for the family & all who is involved. pic.twitter.com/dm0vIVfdUH— Wilson Co Sheriff (@wilsonsheriff) December 31, 2019
Our thoughts and prayers are with MPO Spencer Bristol’s family, friends, and his colleagues at the Hendersonville Police Department. We're standing with you. pic.twitter.com/liwqYEZKN2— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 31, 2019
Our hearts are heavy tonight for the lost of our brother. We stand with our brothers and sisters at Hendersonville PD. Please pray for this heroes’ family. pic.twitter.com/6VVLYKtRhg— Colonel THP (@THP_Colonel) December 31, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.