WSMV-TV announced the addition of Lauren Lowrey to the News 4 anchor team on Monday.
She will anchor News 4 at 4:00 p.m. and co-anchor News 4 at 6:30 p.m. with Tom Randles.
“Tracy Kornet will continue her co-anchor duties with Tom Randles on the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. news,” said News4 News Director Denise Eck. “With Lauren joining the team, Tracy will have more time to pursue community projects close to her heart.”
“We’re so excited to have someone of Lauren’s experience and talent join the News 4 family of exceptional journalists,” said Dale R. Woods, Vice President and General Manager of WSMV-TV.
Lauren, her husband Blake, daughter Samantha and baby boy Landon are excited to make Nashville home.
“From the first time we visited Nashville in 2011, my husband and I fell in love with the city and its people,” Lowrey said. “We’re from the south and always wanted to get back, so when I was given the opportunity to work with the great people at Channel 4, I couldn’t pass it up, she said.”
Lowrey most recently worked at WISH-TV in Indianapolis as morning anchor. Prior to that, she anchored mornings in Toledo, OH.
She began her career in her hometown of Myrtle Beach, SC. Lowrey graduated with honors from Florida State University with a degree in Communication and a minor in Theater.
Lauren’s passion and interests make her a good fit for Music City. She loves country music and is an accomplished singer. She has sung the National Anthem at Indiana Pacers games multiple times.
Feel free to reach out to Lauren on the WSMV Facebook page and let her know your favorite places to visit here in Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.